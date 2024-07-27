Spaceman, Senator, VP Pick? Kamala Harris sizes up Mark Kelly

“What gets me about Sen. Kelly is, yes, we’re in touch with staff on the issues, but he personally calls me on a regular basis, and I feel comfortable calling him,” said Huish, who identifies as a strongly conservative Republican. “I’m sure he’s taken some heat from some of his party concerning the border, but he understands it.”

Kelly, 60, is a relative newcomer to politics. But he would bring to the Democratic ticket a resume as remarkable as any political consultant could dream of: He is the working-class son of New Jersey police officers, a Navy pilot who flew 39 combat missions off the USS Midway in Operation Desert Storm, and a NASA astronaut and engineer who collected debris from the Columbia disaster, commanded a shuttle as the United States returned to space and flew the Space Shuttle Endeavour’s final mission.

Oh, and he is married to Gabrielle Giffords, the former Arizona representative whose near-fatal brain injury in a mass shooting made her a symbol against gun violence, in her battleground state and beyond.

All of that could be hugely helpful to Harris as she tries to recapture momentum among working-class voters and keep Arizona, where former President Donald Trump has been gaining an edge, winnable for Democrats.

But Kelly’s special appeal, beyond what other potential running mates from swing states could provide, is his expertise on the technical issues and politics of the US-Mexico border, perhaps Harris’ biggest vulnerability, his backers say.

“That’s why I appreciate Sen. Kelly: He sees the dichotomies, the differences, the challenges that are not all the same on the border,” Huish said.

A Trump supporter, Huish said he was not a fan of Harris’. “Her heart’s in the right place,” he said. “Her policies are in the wrong place.” But if Kelly joined the ticket, he said, it would cause him to “struggle a little bit” with this vote.

Other vice presidential contenders, including Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky and Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina, have made their reputations by winning over Republican voters.

Two other governors in the mix, Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, hail from states that are perhaps more crucial to Democratic fortunes than Arizona — which, while President Joe Biden carried it narrowly in 2020, was more of a capstone to his victory than a linchpin.

Kelly’s political identity is tied directly to his appeal to Republicans — not just voters but also politicians and personalities — in a state where the Grand Old Party is bitterly divided between old-line Republicans allied with the legacy of Sen. John McCain and a new guard of Trump loyalists who hold their intraparty rivals in contempt.

As a fellow Navy combat pilot, Kelly bonded with McCain well before he entered politics, when he was best known in the state as Giffords’ husband. He was elected to the Senate in 2020, beating Martha McSally, a fellow military pilot appointed to McCain’s seat after his death, and then won a full term in 2022 by defeating a Trump-backed conservative, Blake Masters, by nearly 5 percentage points.