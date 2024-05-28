Spain, Ireland, Norway set to recognise Palestinian statehood on May 28

Madrid: Spain, Ireland and Norway will officially recognise a Palestinian state on Tuesday, despite an angry reaction from Israel, which has found itself increasingly isolated after seven months of conflict in Gaza.

About 144 of the 193 member-states of the United Nations recognise a Palestinian state, including most of the global south, Russia, China and India.

Madrid, Dublin and Oslo have painted their decision as a way to accelerate efforts to secure a ceasefire in Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza.

While the declaration by the three nations is mostly symbolic, they are hoping it will gather momentum, spurring other European Union countries to follow suit.

Spain and Ireland will be the largest and most politically influential nations in the 27-member bloc to recognise a Palestinian state, joining Sweden, Cyprus, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria.