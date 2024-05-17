Home
Spain won't let ships carrying arms for Israel to call at its ports

The Foreign Minister said the refusal was consistent with the government's decision not to grant weapon export licences to Israel since October 7, as Spain doesn't 'want to contribute to war'.
Reuters
Last Updated : 17 May 2024, 07:50 IST
Madrid: Spain will not authorise ships carrying weapons for Israel to call at its ports, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Friday, after the country refused to let a ship call at the southeastern port of Cartagena.

The ship was the first to be denied access to a Spanish port, Albares said, adding the refusal was consistent with the government's decision not to grant weapon export licences to Israel since October 7, as Spain doesn't "want to contribute to war".

Published 17 May 2024, 07:50 IST
