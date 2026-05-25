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Spanish national evacuated from hantavirus cruise ship tests positive

After confirming the infection, the Spanish national has been taken ⁠to an ⁠isolation unit at the Gómez Ulla Hospital.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 18:28 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 18:28 IST
World newsspainhantavirus

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