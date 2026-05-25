Spanish national evacuated from hantavirus cruise ship tests positive

<p>Madrid: A Spanish national in quarantine in a Madrid military hospital, who is among those evacuated from a cruise ship earlier this month, has tested positive of hantavirus, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/spain">Spain</a>'s Health Ministry said on Monday.</p><p>It is the second positive case among the 14 Spanish nationals who were evacuated to the Spanish island of Tenerife from the luxury liner MV Hondius, which had been carrying around 150 passengers and crew from 23 countries when a cluster of severe respiratory illnesses was first reported to the World Health Organization on May 2.</p><p>After confirming the infection, the Spanish national has been taken to an isolation unit at the Gómez Ulla Hospital, the Health Ministry said on X. It added that the fact that the case was detected among those already in quarantine "does not modify the risk situation" for the overall population.</p>