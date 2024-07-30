Spanish PM testifies as witness in wife's corruption case

Sanchez has denied the accusations against her, saying they were baseless and orchestrated by right-wing political foes.

Investigating judge Juan Carlos Peinado arrived at the government headquarters where Sanchez has his official residence in Madrid on Tuesday morning, a Reuters journalist said, in an unprecedented visit to interview the prime minister.

He will be accompanied by his counsel, representatives of the prosecutor and a lawyer of far-right party VOX, which uses a legal instrument known as "the people's accusation" which lets private individuals bring criminal complaints against third parties.

A small group of protesters congregated outside La Moncloa palace shouting slogans against Sanchez and his Socialist Party.

It is the first time a sitting Spanish prime minister has been called to testify in a judicial case since his predecessor Mariano Rajoy was summoned as a witness in 2017 in a graft case that led to the conviction of several members of his conservative People's Party and ultimately to a 2018 vote of no confidence that allowed Sanchez to become prime minister.