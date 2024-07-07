Spanish premier urges France’s leftist alliance to defeat Le Pen

By Irina Vilcu

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez voiced support for the left-wing alliance attempting to stem the rise of France’s populist National Rally party, the latest European leader to make direct remarks about France’s election.

Far-right parties in Europe are imposing their “frameworks on conventional right-wing parties incapable of resisting their thrust,” which includes rhetoric against immigration, gender equality and the fight against climate change, Sanchez said in Bucharest.

“It’s our responsibility to stand up to this reactionary wave because no one else will. We’re the last line of defense. It depends on us that Europe doesn’t betray its own soul,” he said at a gathering of the Socialist International, a global association of leftist parties, in Romania’s capital.

“So French progressives, the world is watching you, you will defeat the far right and you will govern because the best way to stop the reactionary wave is to govern,” he added.