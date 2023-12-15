Spanish warship headed to vessel that may be hijacked by pirates: EU Somali force

A Spanish navy ship is sailing at full speed towards a commercial ship that may be hijacked by pirates, the European Union's Somali counter piracy force said on Friday.

"Based on first information available on MV Ruen, the EUNAVFOR Operation ATALANTA flagship Spanish Ship Victoria is proceeding fast towards the alleged pirate-hijacked vessel to gain more awareness and evaluate following actions," the EU's force said in a statement to Reuters.

The statement added that it was co-ordinating with the broader international naval Combined Maritime Force.

Earlier on Friday, Britain’s maritime body UKMTO said it had received a report from a ship's security officer who believed the crew no longer had control of a vessel which was currently headed towards Somalia.