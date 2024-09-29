Spotlight on Indian visas in race to replace Rishi Sunak as UK Opposition Leader

Over the four-day Tory conference starting on Sunday, Jenrick and Badenoch will go head-to-head with two other party colleagues – former Cabinet ministers James Cleverly and Tom Tugendhat – as they make their leadership pitches before MPs vote in the next round. This time the field will be whittled down to the final two candidates who will then fight it out for the online ballot of the wider Conservative Party membership, many of whom will be making up their minds during the party conference. The new Conservative Party chief and Opposition Leader is then scheduled to be declared on November 2 after the voting closes.