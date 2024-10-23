Home
Homeworld

Sri Lanka east coast on alert for possible anti-Israeli security threat

Local media reports said that around 500 police officials and Special Task Force personnel have been deployed in the Arugam Bay tourist area.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 11:09 IST

Published 23 October 2024, 11:09 IST
World newsIsraelSri Lanka

