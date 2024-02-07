Sri Lanka says 50,000 criminals arrested in massive drug-trafficking crackdown

Colombo: The Sri Lankan government has said that more than 50,000 criminals were nabbed and narcotics worth millions of rupees were seized during an ambitious operation against drugs in the island nation in 50 days.

Conceptualised by Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles, the controversial Operation ‘Yukthiya’ (the Sinhala term for ‘justice’) was launched on December 17 with a June 30 deadline to end the drug menace plaguing the country and arrest all the drug dealers.

Despite its purported anti-narcotic aims, it has regularly received criticism from various corners.