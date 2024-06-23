Sri Lankan minister hails UK's decision to maintain LTTE under proscribed list; says move to prevent group from revival

Colombo: Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry has hailed the decision of the UK government to continue to maintain the LTTE under the proscribed list, saying that the move will thwart every plan of the former armed group to revive itself in the island nation.

In a post on the social media platform X, Sabry said that the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam’s (LTTE) international network’s approach and strategy is to get foreign governments to deproscribd it so that they could revive the group once again.

The decision by the UK authorities to carry on with Sri Lanka’s LTTE under the proscribed list has thwarted the group's plans to revive them in Sri Lanka, Sabry said in his post on X.

"The LTTE’s international network’s approach and strategy is to get foreign governments to deproscribd the LTTE so that they could revive the LTTE," he added.