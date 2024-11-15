Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Sri Lankan president's coalition wins majority in general election

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, a political outsider in a country dominated by family parties for decades, comfortably won the island's presidential election in September.
Reuters
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 19:38 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2024, 19:38 IST
World newsSri LankaElectionsNPPAnura Kumara Dissanayake

Follow us on :

Follow Us