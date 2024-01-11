Sri Lankan soldiers sent to key hospitals as health workers strike

Colombo: Sri Lanka sent hundreds of soldiers to key hospitals to help look after patients on Thursday, as hospital orderlies and administrative staff launched a one-day strike nationwide over allowances.

Sri Lanka is in the midst of its worst financial crisis in over seven decades which has sent the cost of living soaring and forced the government to increase taxes and limit public employees' perks.

"Following a request from hospital directors, 615 soldiers and 19 officers have been deployed at 25 hospitals," military spokesman Major General Rasika Kumara told Reuters.