Sri Lanka's new Cabinet to be sworn in on Monday

<p>Colombo: Sri Lanka's new Cabinet will be sworn in on Monday in the presence of President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/anura-kumara-dissanayake">Anura Kumara Dissanayake</a>, his media office said on Sunday.</p>.<p>National People’s Power led by Dissanayake swept the parliamentary elections held on Thursday by winning a two-thirds majority. It also dominated the Jaffna electoral district – the heartland of the nation’s Tamil minority.</p>.<p>"The swearing-in of the new Cabinet of the government will take place tomorrow (18) at 10:00 am at the Presidential Secretariat, in the presence of President @anuradisanayake, President's Media Division posted on X.</p>.<p>The 10th Parliament is set to convene for its first session on November 21.</p>.<p>According to Article 46 of the Constitution, the total number of Cabinet ministers is limited to 30. The number of deputy ministers shall not, in the aggregate, exceed 40.</p>.<p>The NPP has been advocating a smaller government to reduce costs for the public.</p>.<p>Since the NPP won the presidential election in September, the government functioned with just 3 ministers, including the President.</p>.<p>The NPP's victory in the parliamentary election has created many firsts and records.</p>.<p>It received 61.56 per cent of the total votes counted. The previous best was 60.33 per cent by former president Mahinda Rajapaksa's party in the 2010 election.</p>.<p>The NPP won the highest number of polling divisions, 152 out of 168, the previous best was Rajapaksa’s 136.</p>.<p>It also won the highest number of districts 21 out of 22, the previous best was 19 by Rajapaksa in 2010.</p>.<p>It has the highest number of 159 parliamentary seats over Rajapaksa’s 145 in 2020.</p>.<p>Under the proportional representation system of elections, they became the first party to cross the 150 mark to gain a two-thirds absolute majority. </p>