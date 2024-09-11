Sri Lanka's presidential election: Where are the women?

Yet merely setting a quota of 25 per cent among lawmakers, as was done in 2016, cannot be the only answer, said Harini Amarasuriya, a woman parliamentarian who called for a wider effort to bring more women into political life.

"The quota system is just one way," said Amarasuriya. "It can make a numerical change, but for meaningful change there must be an effort that actively brings women into politics and gets them involved in leadership roles."

Irrigation Minister Pavithra Devi Wanniarachchi is the lone woman in the current cabinet of 16, and there are just two women among three dozen junior ministers.

The patriarchal structure of Sri Lanka's political parties is to blame for the sparse representation, said Nimalka Fernando of the Women's Political Academy, which trains women to effectively participate in decision-making.

"The biggest block is men do not perceive politics as a space that should be shared equally with women," said Fernando, whose organisation has trained about 3,000 women over the last 12 years.

"We share the house equally, but politics is outside the house," she added. "Women are campaigners, they are in protests ... but there is a block when it comes to decision-making."