Sri Lanka's Marxist-leaning Dissanayake wins presidential election

Anura’s victory truly marks a tectonic shift in Sri Lanka’s political landscape as this is the first time that a party representing the working class will be in power. However, Anura has an arduous task of convincing the international community that JVP, which had led two insurgencies in Sri Lanka in 1971 and 1987, will continue to steer Sri Lanka out of the crisis and ensure there is no trust deficit between his country and the West.