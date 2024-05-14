Stella Assange, wife of Wikileaks founder, vows to fight on ahead of crucial court date

"My heart is preparing for the win. But I have to keep my head focused on the fact that he's very close to being extradited," she said.

She said she had not told the couple's two children, now aged 7 and 5, about the extradition, saying she would not want to "inflict the uncertainty and the prospect of them losing their father forever".

"All they know is that he shouldn't be in prison and that we're fighting to get him out," said Stella, a lawyer who met her husband when she joined his legal team more than a decade ago.

Bleak maximum security jail

Assange has spent the last five years in Belmarsh maximum security jail, a bleak modern prison in a remote area of southeast London, where the couple married in a 2022 ceremony attended by just four guests - two of whom were guards.

For the seven years before that, he was holed up in cramped conditions in the Ecuadorean Embassy in central London where he fled to avoid extradition to Sweden over sex offence allegations which were later dropped.

He had always argued that if extradited to Sweden he would then be sent to the United States over WikiLeaks' release of hundreds of thousands of secret documents and diplomatic cables.

After being dragged out of the embassy in 2019 and jailed for skipping bail, the US did begin extradition proceedings.