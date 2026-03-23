<p>Horrific scenes unfolded on Monday at the LaGuardia Airport in New York after an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/air-canada-express-plane-collides-with-ground-vehicle-at-new-yorks-laguardia-airport-3941085">Air Canada Express</a> flight collided with a truck on the runway. Visuals that surfaced online show the damaged nose of the plane which is at near-45 degree angle after the collision. </p><p>According to the <em>New York Post</em>, the Bombardier CRJ-900 plane had 100 passengers onboard and many are believed to have suffered injuries. </p>.<p>The truck reportedly belonged to the Port Authority Police Department's Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighter Unit and several officials were seriously injured in the accident.</p>.Air India returns plane to Delhi after deploying wrong aircraft for Vancouver.<p>Another clip which has surfaced now captured the sequence of events before the incident and in this, the LaGuardian tower can be heard asking the pilot to divert the plane and the truck to clear the runway. </p><p>In an audio clip going viral on social media, the controller can be heard shouting in panic, "Truck one and company, crossing four at D. Frontier 4195, just stop there please. Stop, stop, stop. Truck one, stop. Delta 2603, go around the runway."</p><p><em>DH</em> could not verify the audio independently. </p><p>The New York Fire Department in a statement said that it was responding to a reported incident involving a plane and a vehicle on the runway at the airport, but did not provide further details, <em>Reuters</em> reported.</p><p>Citing Flightradar24, Reuters reported that the plane struck the vehicle at a speed of about 39 km per hour. This accident forced the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to ground planes at the airport and divert incoming ones to other airports or return to their point of origin.</p>