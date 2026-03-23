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'Stop, stop, stop': Audio clip reveals moments before Air Canada Express flight collided with fire truck at New York's LaGuardia airport

The Bombardier CRJ-900 plane reportedly had 100 passengers onboard and many are believed to have suffered injuries.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 06:29 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 06:29 IST
World newsNew YorkPlane CrashTrendingAir Canada

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