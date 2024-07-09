Storm Beryl rips through USA's Houston killing 4 and knocking out power for millions

By J. David Goodman, Judson Jones and Shannon Sims

Tropical Storm Beryl ripped a path of destruction through the heart of Houston on Monday, transforming roads into rivers, killing at least four people and knocking out power for more than 2 million customers across Texas.

The storm, which made landfall early Monday as a Category 1 hurricane, weakened as it passed over the city and continued its swirling march north.

But its relatively modest official strength undersold its power, local authorities said. As it churned through Houston, officials warned people to stay inside and away from windows, “as though there was a tornado coming your way,” Lina Hidalgo, the top official in Harris County, which includes Houston, cautioned residents.

The center passed just to the west of the city, meaning Houston received some of the worst of the storm as it spun counterclockwise.

By Monday afternoon, officials were beginning to assess the destruction as residents emerged to find a landscape of downed power lines, damaged homes, fallen trees and rippling water along the streets. The city’s airports remained closed into the afternoon because of lingering strong winds.

Houstonians have long been accustomed to power outages and strong weather. But Beryl, which began as an unusually powerful storm in the Caribbean, offered an ill omen, striking early in a hurricane season that has been predicted to be unusually active.

“The wind gusts were way stronger than I expected for a Cat 1,” said Julie Kickham, who rode out the storm in the Montrose neighborhood of Houston. “This makes me nervous for the rest of hurricane season.”

It was the second time in less than two months that residents found their city battered by winds and plunged into darkness. Even before the hurricane season had started, an unexpectedly strong storm struck Houston and its surrounding suburbs in May, killing at least seven people and leaving hundreds of thousands without power for days.