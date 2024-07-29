‘Street girlfriend’ in China sparks debate

It is not easy to cope with the pressure of daily life and China seems to have found a hack around it with their new product- 'emotional connections' that are now sold on the street.

As per a report in the South China Morning Post, young women on the street of China's Shenzhen are willing to sell hugs, kisses and their company.

“One yuan (14 US cents) for a hug, 10 yuan for a kiss, 15 yuan to watch a film together," read a stall set up by a young woman next to subway station in Shenzhen, the publication reported.

Another read: “20 yuan (US$2.8) to help with household chores, 40 yuan per hour to drink with you."

Citizens of the country have mixed opinion on the concept with some saying that they "love to try and chat" with these women while another bunch of people believe, “Putting a price on women’s companionship is disrespectful and undermines their dignity.”

While it is alleged that these 'street girlfriends" have volunteered for this activity, people have reasons to worry about the safety of women indulging in this.