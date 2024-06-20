Strengthening storm Alberto takes aim at Mexico's Gulf coast, at least one dead

Mexico City: The outer edges of tropical storm Alberto began to unleash heavy rains over parts of northeastern Mexico near the US border as the large tropical system closed in on the Gulf coast, according to a US National Hurricane Center (NHC) advisory on Wednesday.

The storm was located about 135 miles (217 km) east of the Mexican port of Tampico, packing maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kph), the Miami-based forecaster said, as military and emergency services personnel braced for its full impact.

Alberto is the first named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, though its sustained wind speeds remain below hurricane strength.

At least one death has already been attributed to Alberto. A 15-year-old boy was swept away by the current of a river and drowned outside the city of Monterrey, Mexico's third biggest, in Nuevo Leon state, according to local emergency services.