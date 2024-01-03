Strike on Hamas’ leadership may impede hostage talks: US official

The assassination of the top deputy of Hamas in Lebanon would likely set back talks, at least temporarily, to reach an agreement on a short-term pause in the fighting to allow for more exchanges of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel, a senior US official said Tuesday.
“Sinwar is feeling the noose tightening, and I don’t know if he’ll be willing to proceed with what was being negotiated,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal government assessments, referring to Yehia Sinwar, the Hamas leader in Gaza.
The Israeli military’s stated goal is to end Hamas’ rule in Gaza, destroy or degrade its military capabilities to the point that it no longer poses a threat to Israel, and to bring back more than 120 remaining hostages, who have been held in Gaza since the Hamas-led attacks October 7.
International mediators have floated proposals for a new cease-fire amid growing pressure as the death toll in Gaza climbed to more than 20,000, according to Gaza health authorities.
But both sides, at least in public, have staked out seemingly intractable conditions, leading diplomats to say they believe a deal for a durable truce remains far off.