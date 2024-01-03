Strike on Hamas’ leadership may impede hostage talks: US official

The assassination of the top deputy of Hamas in Lebanon would likely set back talks, at least temporarily, to reach an agreement on a short-term pause in the fighting to allow for more exchanges of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel, a senior US official said Tuesday.

“Sinwar is feeling the noose tightening, and I don’t know if he’ll be willing to proceed with what was being negotiated,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal government assessments, referring to Yehia Sinwar, the Hamas leader in Gaza.