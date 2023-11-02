Student protesters walk out of Hillary Clinton's class at Columbia

The demonstrators, who sat quietly in a common area in the International Affairs Building -- many of them in face masks -- were protesting what they perceived as the school's role in publicly shaming students whose photographs appeared last week on the video screen panels on a truck seen near campus. The screens showed the faces of students beneath the words "Columbia's Leading Antisemites."

The students said the photographs were taken from a "private and secure" online platform for students at the School of International and Public Affairs.