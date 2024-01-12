Students sue Harvard, calling it a ‘bastion’ of antisemitism

“What is most striking about all of this is Harvard’s abject failure and refusal to lift a finger to stop and deter this outrageous antisemitic conduct and penalize the students and faculty who perpetrate it,” the lawsuit says.

Like other schools, Harvard has been roiled by demonstrations and confrontations between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian students since the conflict broke out. In December, the presidents of Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology testified at a congressional hearing investigating campus antisemitism. Harvard’s president at the time, Claudine Gay, the first Black person in that role, faced fierce backlash over her remarks, which were among the factors leading to her resignation this month.