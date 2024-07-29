'Suggon Deeznutz': Elon Musk claps back at California Governor Gavin Newsom after sharing manipulated Kamala Harris campaign video

Elon Musk was unapologetic after sharing a manipulated video of Kamala Harris, who is running for US president.

The video, which appears digitally manipulated, was shared by the billionaire on the social media platform he owns - X.

Democrat and California Governor Gavin Newsom slammed this, saying "Manipulating a voice in an 'ad' like this one should be illegal." He added that he would be signing a bill in some weeks to ensure it is.

Clapping back at Newsom, Musk said in a tongue-in-cheek fashion that he had checked with 'renowned world authority, Professor Suggon Deeznutz', adding that it was the opinion of the 'professor' that 'parody is legal in America'.