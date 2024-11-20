Suicide attack on Pakistan army outpost kills 12 soldiers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

The military did not provide details on who was behind the attack, but Hafiz Gul Bahadur, an Islamist militant group claimed responsibility.

Pakistan is battling a resurgence of militant attacks in its rugged northwest, as well as a growing ethnic separatist insurgency in the southwest.

On Wednesday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced

a new military offensive

against separatist insurgents in southwestern Balochistan province, which borders Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and is home to key Chinese Belt and Road projects, after a spate of attacks in the area.