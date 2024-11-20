Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Suicide attack on Pakistan army outpost kills 12 soldiers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Pakistan is battling a resurgence of militant attacks in its rugged northwest, as well as a growing ethnic separatist insurgency in the southwest.
Reuters
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 09:12 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

The military did not provide details on who was behind the attack, but Hafiz Gul Bahadur, an Islamist militant group claimed responsibility.

Pakistan is battling a resurgence of militant attacks in its rugged northwest, as well as a growing ethnic separatist insurgency in the southwest.

On Wednesday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced

a new military offensive

against separatist insurgents in southwestern Balochistan province, which borders Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and is home to key Chinese Belt and Road projects, after a spate of attacks in the area. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2024, 09:12 IST
World newsPakistan

Follow us on :

Follow Us