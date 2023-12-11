Sunak apologises to Covid-hit families

Asked if there was a clash between him as finance minister and scientific advice in favour of lockdown at the time, he responded: "I don't think I ever refer to it as a clash. I think I saw my role as chancellor of the exchequer as making sure the prime minister had the best possible advice, information, analysis relating to the economic impact and consequences of some of the decisions he was having to make."

The official inquiry into the government's handling of the pandemic is being chaired by Baroness Heather Hallett, who has been hearing live telecast evidence in London since June. Last week, Boris Johnson gave his evidence and also opened with an apology to the victims.