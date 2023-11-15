Sunak govt to learn fate of Rwandan migrant deportation plan today

London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will learn on Wednesday whether his government can finally go ahead with its plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda when the UK Supreme Court gives its verdict on the scheme's lawfulness.

Sunak is seeking to overturn a ruling in June that found the plan to send migrants who arrived in Britain without permission to the East African nation was unlawful as Rwanda was not a safe third country.

Five judges from the Supreme Court will deliver their ruling at about 1000 GMT.

The Rwanda scheme is the central plank of Sunak's immigration policy as he prepares to face an election next year, amid concern among some voters about the numbers of asylum seekers arriving in small boats on Britain's shores.

This year more than 27,000 people have arrived on the southern English coast without permission, after a record 45,755 were detected in 2022.