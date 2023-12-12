Sunak on charm offensive to win over Tory rebels

London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is on a charm offensive on Tuesday in a bid to win over parliamentarians from within his Conservative Party threatening to rebel against the government’s Safety of Rwanda Bill, aimed at overcoming legal hurdles in the way of deporting illegal migrants to the east African nation.

Ahead of an early-stage vote on the bill expected in the House of Commons later in the day, Sunak hosted a breakfast summit for the Tory rebels on the extreme right of the party who are opposed to the bill because they feel it is not strong enough to circumvent legal challenges.

However, more centrist Tories are against the “toughest anti-immigration law ever” being toughened further to threaten the UK's human rights obligations. With the Opposition parties planning to vote against it, Tory rebels either voting against or abstaining in Tuesday night’s vote to defeat the bill is seen as a test of Sunak’s authority within his own party.

“The bill is not a silver bullet, but it will make it more likely that some illegal immigrants are sent to Africa,” former defence secretary Ben Wallace, among the senior Tory MPs urging the party to unite behind the bill, writes in The Daily Telegraph.

“Yes, we lost before the courts, but just like any government before us, we have addressed the issues and I am confident that, as long as Labour doesn’t use the un-elected House of Lords to derail the scheme, there's a good chance the return programme will progress,” he said.