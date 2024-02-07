Supreme Court heads into uncharted, dangerous territory as it considers Trump insurrection case

By Jessica A. Schoenherr and Jonathan M. King for The Conversation

Virginia: Can Colorado disqualify former President Trump from the state’s primary ballot? That’s the momentous question the US Supreme Court will consider in Trump vs Anderson, a case being argued before the justices on Febuary 8, 2024.

The case involves the justices wading into the unfamiliar waters of the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause. Legal experts on both sides of the political aisle filed amicus briefs to plead with the justices to either allow Trump to stay on the ballot or keep him off it.

As scholars who study how the federal judiciary is changing, we believe that Trump’s unprecedented relationship with the judiciary makes this case important in ways that go beyond the legality of his ballot removal. One dark shadow hanging over this case is that the justices’ decision could affect the court’s legitimacy, too.