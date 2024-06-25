Surfer and actor Tamayo Perry killed by shark in Hawaii

Professional surfer, lifeguard and actor Tamayo Perry, 49, was killed by shark while surfing near the north shore of the Hawaiian island of Oahu on Sunday, officials said.

Tamayo was well-known as a big-wave surfer and a lifeguard in Oahu, home to some of the world's greatest surfing spots such as the Banzai Pipeline and Waimea Bay.

He achieved wider fame appearing in the surfing film Blue Crush in 2002, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides in 2011 and the television series Hawaii Five-0 in 2011.

Emergency services were called to assist a shark bite victim, and Ocean Safety Services retrieved Perry from the sea by jet ski, Shayne Enright, spokesperson for the Honolulu Emergency Services Department, told reporters on Sunday.

Emergency medical services personnel pronounced him dead on the shore, Enright said.