Surprised by new details about Austin's health, White House orders review

A key question will be how the delegation of authority to Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks was handled. Hicks, who was on vacation in Puerto Rico at the time, was told on Jan. 2 that the secretary's power was being transferred to her, but officials have said it was not until Thursday that she was informed that Austin was in the hospital. She offered to return to Washington but was told that was unnecessary because Austin would be well enough to assume his duties once more from the hospital the next day.