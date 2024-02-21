Suspect in Soho hotel homicide arrested in Arizona

Raad Almansoori (26) was nabbed by Arizona police in a stolen car on Sunday for alleged kidnapping and stabbing of a McDonalds employee. Apart from this case, Almansoori is a suspect in other crimes committed against women, the New York Post reported.

He is a suspect in a homicide case of Denisse Oleas-Arancibia (38), who was working as an escort for him on February 7. The two reportedly had a heated argument over how much time he could spend in the room.