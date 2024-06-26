Suspect who shot Spain politician may have planned another murder

Amsterdam: A man who allegedly shot a Spanish politician in November who had links to an Iranian opposition group, is suspected to have been planning to kill another person in the Netherlands, the Dutch public prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.

The man, who was arrested by Dutch police on June 6 in Haarlem, "is - as well as another man - suspected of planning the assassination of an Iranian activist and journalists residing in the Netherlands," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.