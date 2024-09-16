Home
Suspected gunman was near Trump's golf course for over 11 hours, complaint says

The records indicate that Ryan Routh's 'mobile phone was located in the vicinity of the area along the tree line described above from approximately 1:59 AM until approximately 1:31 PM, on September 15, 2024,' the complaint says.
Reuters
Last Updated : 16 September 2024, 17:05 IST

Washington: Mobile phone records show that the man charged in connection with an apparent assassination attempt against Donald Trump was in the vicinity of the former president's Florida golf course for more than 11 hours before being spotted by authorities, according to a federal criminal complaint.

The records indicate that Ryan Routh's "mobile phone was located in the vicinity of the area along the tree line described above from approximately 1:59 AM until approximately 1:31 PM, on September 15, 2024," the complaint says.

Published 16 September 2024, 17:05 IST
World newsUnited StatesUS newsDonald Trump

