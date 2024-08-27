Suspected mpox case at Brazilian airport likely chickenpox, hospital says

Sao Paulo: A suspected case of mpox in a passenger at Brazil's main international airport is likely chickenpox, a Sao Paulo hospital said on Monday, as health officials remain on alert for a new mpox variant that has caused global concern.

State-owned infectious disease hospital Emilio Ribas said chickenpox was the main hypothesis for the reported case, and that laboratory tests should confirm the patient's ailment in the coming days.

Brazil's health and sanitation regulator Anvisa earlier said that a passenger, who had been in an area of Sao Paulo airport cordoned off for people waiting to request refugee status, presented "signs and symptoms compatible with mpox."