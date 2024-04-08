Sustainability has to be the anchor for development in 21st century: UNGA President Dennis Francis

“It is possible to adopt sustainability and yet be profitable and highly productive. That's the key message that we would like countries to take away, to understand that both are achievable. In fact, in the 21st century, not just achievable, it is going to be necessary.” He said living sustainably and promoting sustainability has to become the “standard in the 21st century to save the planet. The old ways have delivered us to where we are now where climate change is a major problem."

Francis has said that the goal of the week will be “to unleash progress across the 2030 Agenda towards a more sustainable future— as we also ready ourselves for the Summit of the Future” to be held in September 2024 during the high-level General Assembly session.

As the UN gears to host the ambitious summit in September, Francis said the UNGA Sustainability Week is “something in the way of a down payment as we head into the Summit of the Future." Francis emphasised that through the Sustainability Week, the intention is to catalyse action towards completion of the Sustainable Development Goals, which he said “have been off track, woefully so.”

He then stressed that the UN had given the international community a commitment in 2015 to get the SDGs accomplished by 2030. He however noted that at the time, “no one knew, we could not anticipate that there was going to be a pandemic, we could not anticipate that there were going to be wars, regional wars raging, of which there are many now, we could not anticipate, for example, that global food security would become an issue. It has.” He added, "So all of these things have happened at the same time to really dampen and divert attention away from progress towards the SDGs. We now need to get them back on track. And part of what the Summit of the Future will do is just that."