Sweden edges closer to NATO after vote in Turkish parliamentary commission

Ankara: The Turkish parliament's foreign affairs commission approved Sweden's NATO membership bid on Tuesday, in a key step toward enlarging the Western bloc after 19 months of delays in which Ankara demanded terror-related concessions from Stockholm.

The next step is a full parliament vote that is also expected to pass, likely to be held within weeks.

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan would then sign it into law, concluding a process that frustrated some of Ankara's allies and tested its Western ties.