Swifties for Trump? Former US President posts AI deepfakes implying Taylor's support

As politicians from the Republican and Democratic Parties in America gear up for elections to choose the 47th US President, notorious developments pertaining to use of artificial intelligence have once again surfaced online.

Former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump has now allegedly posted what is being said to be a 'fake' message on social media with a picture of international popstar Taylor Swift. In the picture posted on Truth Social, Taylor is seen dressed in a red, white, and blue attire, and the message by Trump reads "Taylor Swift Wants You To Vote For Donald Trump."

Below are the posts to which Trump replied, "I accept". Here is the link to the Truth Social message by Trump: https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/112984762512136574