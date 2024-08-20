Swifties for Trump? Former US President posts AI deepfakes implying Taylor's support

As politicians from the Republican and Democratic Parties in America gear up for elections to choose the 47th US President, notorious developments pertaining to use of artificial intelligence have once again surfaced online.
Former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump has now allegedly posted what is being said to be a 'fake' message on social media with a picture of international popstar Taylor Swift. In the picture posted on Truth Social, Taylor is seen dressed in a red, white, and blue attire, and the message by Trump reads "Taylor Swift Wants You To Vote For Donald Trump."
Below are the posts to which Trump replied, "I accept". Here is the link to the Truth Social message by Trump: https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/112984762512136574
Donald Trump supports the viral SwiftiesForTrump movement thats been taking over the internet! pic.twitter.com/g4wqZtAKie— aka (@akafacehots) August 18, 2024
Trump also reposted pictures of women wearing tees that read "Swifties for Trump". Many media reports quoted Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung as saying that, "Swifties for Trump is a massive movement that grows bigger every single day".
Taylor has not extended her support to any candidate in the 2024 US polls, however, the singer has largely been inclined towards Democrats as she endorsed President Joe Biden and current President nominee Kamala Harris in 2020. The same year, the singer also criticised Trump in her documentary.
Taking note of the 'fake AI-generated' images of Taylor shared by Trump, a consumer group— Public Citizen shared on X: "Trump’s deepfake of Taylor Swift is just the latest example in a long list of reasons we need to regulate AI."
Trump’s deepfake of Taylor Swift is just the latest example in a long list of reasons we need to regulate AI.— Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) August 19, 2024
Swift cancelled three shows in Vienna in August after authorities said they had foiled a planned attack. Moreover, local police arrested a 19-year-old man who they said was inspired by Islamic State.
Interestingly, one of Taylor's fan Rebecca Golf (39) was spotted distributing friendship bands at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Golf was quoted in multiple media reports as saying that she felt Trump was the antithesis of what she believes Swift stands for, including celebrating girlhood and womanhood.
"That's like the antithesis of what Trump and the GOP are trying to do, especially to women. They're trying to make us smaller. They want us to go back to being just housewives, child bearers," Goff added.
Meanwhile, both Republicans and Democrats have long awaited for the direct endorsement from Taylor. But the singer has chosen not disclose her political leanings. There is also a group formed with the named "Swifties for Kamala" and Taylor seems to be unbothered about this as well.