Switzerland picks new bank note designs for 2030s

The 10, ​20, 50, 100, 500 and 1,000 franc notes due to enter circulation in the 2030s come despite physical money ​losing ground to ⁠other payment methods such as mobile apps.
Last Updated : 04 March 2026, 14:08 IST
Published 04 March 2026, 14:08 IST
