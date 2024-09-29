Switzerland praises China-Brazil peace plan for Ukraine

Geneva: Switzerland's foreign affairs ministry voiced support for a Chinese-led peace plan to end the Ukraine war, saying on Saturday that its view on such efforts had significantly changed, a position Kyiv said was disappointing and illogical.

With Russia's invasion of Ukraine in its third year, the two sides to the conflict remain far apart on any future path to peace. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is pursuing a "victory plan", while Russian President Vladimir Putin says any negotiations can only begin if Kyiv abandons vast swaths of territory and drops its bid to join NATO.

Ukraine's foreign ministry responded to the Swiss move, releasing a statement saying Zelenskiy's peace formula was "the only way to a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace."

It said Ukraine and Switzerland were still working to collect signatories for the communique arising from a global peace summit in June. "We cannot understand the logic of such a decision," the foreign ministry added.

Conflict mediator Switzerland, which hosted the June summit in Buergenstock, attended a 17-nation meeting on Friday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly chaired by China's foreign minister, Wang Yi, and Brazilian foreign policy adviser Celso Amorim.

"We took part in this meeting as an observer and we support this dynamic," Nicolas Bideau, chief spokesperson for the Foreign Affairs Ministry told Reuters.

Bideau said Switzerland's view of the Chinese plan first issued in May has shifted since a reference was added to the UN Charter - the founding treaty of the global body which commits nations to upholding peace.