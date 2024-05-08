SXSW festival to launch European edition in London next year

London: South by Southwest, the music, technology and film festival (SXSW) held annually in Austin, Texas is coming to London next year in a new European edition.

The inaugural SXSW London will take place in June 2025 in the English capital's trendy eastern area of Shoreditch.

"We'll be calling into every single drop of London's creativity and its energy," Randel Bryan, managing director SXSW Europe, told Reuters.

"London has for generations punched way above its weight in its influence in the cultural and entertainment industries and so we really want to tap into that kind of rebellious, disruptive London attitude to bring something unique to SXSW."