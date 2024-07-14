Syria says soldier killed, three wounded in Israeli strikes

One Syrian soldier was killed and three others were injured in Israeli air strikes against military sites and a residential building in Damascus early on Sunday, the Syrian army said.

The army said in a statement that the attacks were launched from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

For years Israel has been carrying out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran's influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that started in 2011.

Israeli strikes on Syria increased after the start of the war in Gaza last October.