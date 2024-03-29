Syrian army says Israeli strikes at Aleppo claim civilian, military lives

Cairo: Israeli strikes on the northern Syrian city of Aleppo early on Friday killed 38 people, including five members of Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, two security sources said.

The Syrian defence ministry said earlier on Friday that a number of civilians and military personnel were killed after Israel and militant groups launched attacks against Aleppo.

The Israeli airstrikes targeted several areas in Aleppo's countryside at about 1:45 am local time (2245 GMT), the ministry said a statement.