Syrians in Turkey fear for future after Erdogan plans talks with Assad

Istanbul: President Tayyip Erdogan's sudden plan to invite his estranged Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad for talks has raised fears among Syrians in Turkey of being sent back, a week after a spate of anti-migrant violence already left them shaken.

Ankara severed ties with Damascus in 2011 after Syria's civil war began and Turkish forces backed anti-Assad forces in the north. But in the last two weeks Erdogan has stressed the need for reconsiliation with Turkey's neighbour.

On Sunday he was quoted as saying he would invite Assad "any time" to work on returning to past relations with Syria, which has been severed by the war that drew in the US, Russia, Turkey and several armed groups.