Taiwan affirms 'best era' of ties with US in response to Trump comments

Taipei: Taiwan's ruling party said on Wednesday former US President Donald Trump's comments regarding the island were nothing more than hoping that Taiwan would show the same determination to protect its own security as Japan, South Korea and the European Union.
"China is the biggest threat to the United States; this is the consensus of the Democratic and Republican parties," Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party Secretary-General Lin Yu-chang said in a statement.
"Now is the best era of Taiwan-US relations," Lin added.
Published 17 July 2024, 13:19 IST