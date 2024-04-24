Taiwan happy with US aid package, China objects to arms sales

Taipei/Beijing: Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday she was happy the US Congress had passed a sweeping foreign aid package which includes arms support for the island, as China urged Washington to stop selling weapons to Taipei.

The United States is Taiwan's most important international backer and arms supplier even in the absence of formal diplomatic ties. China, which views Taiwan as its own territory, has repeatedly demanded arms sales stop.

The Senate approved by 79 to 18 four bills passed by the House of Representatives on Saturday, after House Republican leaders abruptly switched course last week and allowed a vote on the $95 billion in mostly military aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan and U.S. partners in the Indo-Pacific.

Meeting visiting U.S. lawmakers at the presidential office in Taipei, Tsai noted the passage of the bills over the weekend.

"We are also very happy that the Senate has just passed these bills," she said.