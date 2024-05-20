Taiwan independence a 'dead end', China says after new president takes office

Beijing: Taiwan independence is a dead end, and no matter under what banner, secession is doomed to fail, China's foreign ministry said on Monday following the inauguration of Lai Ching-te as Taiwan's new president.
Lai Ching-te asked China on Monday to stop its military and political threats, saying in his inauguration speech that peace is the only choice and that Beijing had to respect the choice of the Taiwanese people.
China responded by saying Lai had sent "dangerous signals" that seek to undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.
Lai, addressing the crowd outside the Japanese-colonial-era presidential office in central Taipei, repeated a call for talks with China, which views the proudly democratic island as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under Beijing's control.
"I also want to urge China to stop intimidating Taiwan politically and militarily, and to take on the global responsibility with Taiwan to work hard on maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the region, to ensure the world is without the fear of war breaking out," he said. "We also want to declare this to the world: Taiwan makes no concessions on democracy and freedom. Peace is the only option and prosperity is our goal for long-term peace and stability."
China's Taiwan Affairs Office said Lai's comments "fully exposed his true nature as a Taiwan independence worker", adding that the situation in the Taiwan Strait was "complicated and grim".
Published 20 May 2024, 10:51 IST