Taiwan independence a 'dead end', China says after new president takes office

Beijing: Taiwan independence is a dead end, and no matter under what banner, secession is doomed to fail, China's foreign ministry said on Monday following the inauguration of Lai Ching-te as Taiwan's new president.

Lai Ching-te asked China on Monday to stop its military and political threats, saying in his inauguration speech that peace is the only choice and that Beijing had to respect the choice of the Taiwanese people.

China responded by saying Lai had sent "dangerous signals" that seek to undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.