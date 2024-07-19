Taiwan must rely on itself for defence: Foreign Minister responds to Trump's criticism

Taipei: Taiwan must rely on itself for defence and will likely keep raising spending and modernising the military given the threat it faces from China, Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung said on Friday in response to criticism from Donald Trump.

US former President Trump, the Republican candidate in a rematch with President Joe Biden, said in an interview published this week that "Taiwan should pay us for defence" and that the island had taken American semiconductor business.

The United States is the most important international backer and arms supplier for Taiwan, which China claims as its own. Despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties, Washington is bound by law to provide the means for the island's defence.

But Taiwan has no formal defence agreement with the US, as Asian neighbours Japan and South Korea do, since Washington terminated a previous treaty with Taipei in 1979 when it switched diplomatic recognition to Beijing.

Biden angered China in 2022 by saying US forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, a deviation from a long-held US position of "strategic ambiguity".

Asked about Trump's comments, Lin told foreign reporters in Taipei that "we pay great attention to" them, and Taiwan-US relations are built on the bipartisan support Taiwan enjoys in the United States.

"I think everyone has a consensus on the main point, which is the China threat," said Lin, who took up his post on May 20 as part of the cabinet of newly elected President Lai Ching-te.