Taiwan on alert over 'waves' of missile tests in north China

Taipei: Taiwan's defence ministry said on Saturday it was monitoring "waves" of missile tests taking place in China's far northern region of Inner Mongolia and that its air defence forces were on alert.

Democratically governed Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, keeps a close watch on all Chinese military activities given Beijing's regular activities around the island, but only rarely releases details of what it sees taking place inside China.

The ministry said that from 4 a.m. (2000 GMT on Friday) it had detected "multiple waves of test launches" by China's Rocket Force in Inner Mongolia, which lies some 2,000 km (1,200 miles from Taiwan.

Taiwan's forces are continuously monitoring developments and the air defence forces are on alert, the ministry said, without giving details.

China's defence ministry did not answer calls seeking comment outside of office hours. The Rocket Force is in charge of China's conventional and nuclear missile arsenal.